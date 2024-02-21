504 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,220,000 after purchasing an additional 552,007 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.