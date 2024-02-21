233,400 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 83,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,647. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

