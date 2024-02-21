2,300 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.