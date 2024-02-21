13,497 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hawkins by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hawkins by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hawkins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.5% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWKN shares. BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWKN

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.