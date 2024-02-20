Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $285.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.49.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $252.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.91. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,652 shares of company stock worth $32,246,122. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

