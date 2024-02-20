ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

