Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.51. 34,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 695,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZNTL
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.