Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.51. 34,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 695,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

