Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Price Performance
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zebra Technologies
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.