Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Yum China worth $25,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Down 0.5 %

YUMC stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.