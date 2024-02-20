Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.89

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 32830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.