XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $102.90 Average PT from Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $122.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.