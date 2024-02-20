WOW-token (WOW) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.24

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $223.06 million and $33.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0223056 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $33.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

