Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $567,000 in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,140,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,026,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $4,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of CPTK opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

