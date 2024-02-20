Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOFree Report) by 282.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PFO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

