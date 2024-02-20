Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 282.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PFO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.



Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

