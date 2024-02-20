Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $690,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 405.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

ETX stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.