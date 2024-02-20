Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 13,404 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $193,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BBN opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

