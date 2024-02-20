Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,819 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000.

NYSE PCK opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

