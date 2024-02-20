Witan (WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on March 15th

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Witan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON WTAN opened at GBX 240 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.83 and a beta of 0.75. Witan has a 12-month low of GBX 209 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 243 ($3.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.68.

Insider Activity at Witan

In related news, insider Shauna Bevan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($29,085.87). 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Witan

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

