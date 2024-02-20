WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $394,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 465,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 972,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of MMI opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.