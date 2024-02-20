WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 695 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

