WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 19,365 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.24 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

