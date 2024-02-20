WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,439 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,615.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $66,323. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

TRST opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

