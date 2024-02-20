WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,326 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after buying an additional 1,407,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $27,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after buying an additional 769,145 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.91.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

