WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

ORI opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

