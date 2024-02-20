WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $408,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.73 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

