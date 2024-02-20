WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $400,000 Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gogo were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

