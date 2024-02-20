WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after buying an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.0 %

BOH stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $76.01.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

