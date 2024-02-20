Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 2.8% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.25. The stock had a trading volume of 337,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day moving average of $172.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $231.16.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.