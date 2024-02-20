WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $29.54 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.54 million and $1.22 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00134288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

