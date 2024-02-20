Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. Westlake has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WLK

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.