Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

WES opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,205,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 458,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

