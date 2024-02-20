Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.4 %
WES opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
