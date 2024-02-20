Western Capital Resources, Inc. (WCRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 4th

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Western Capital Resources Price Performance

WCRS stock remained flat at $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Western Capital Resources has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

