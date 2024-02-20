Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WEA opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

