Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMO opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $313,000.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

