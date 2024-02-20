Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of DMO opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
