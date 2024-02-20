Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $187,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

