Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.