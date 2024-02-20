Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
HIO stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
