Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HIO stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

