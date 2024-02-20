Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HIX opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 112,486 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

