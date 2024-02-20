Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of HIX opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
