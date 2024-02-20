Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.