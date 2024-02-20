Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
