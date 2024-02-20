Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $16,829,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 617,742 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 927.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 272,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.