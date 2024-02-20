Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.