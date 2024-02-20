Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WDI stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

