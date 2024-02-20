Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WDI stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.