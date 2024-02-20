Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 906,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

