Wells Fargo & Company Trims Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Target Price to $62.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADC. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

ADC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 243,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,980 shares of company stock worth $2,931,259 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

