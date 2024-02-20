Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $72.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Get Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,065,000 after buying an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after buying an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.