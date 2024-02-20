Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $20.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

NRIX opened at $9.87 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.