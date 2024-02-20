Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $16.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Manitowoc Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

