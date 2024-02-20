Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $135.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NYSE ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $279.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after buying an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

