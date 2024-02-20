Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ares Management (ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Ares Management was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

