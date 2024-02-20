Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):
- 2/6/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $475.00 to $472.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $280.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $415.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $445.00.
- 2/5/2024 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.
- 2/5/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $490.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $500.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $482.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Charter Communications Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $294.17. 286,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,668. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.64 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.80.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
