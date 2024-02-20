Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.08.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $616.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.63. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.



Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

