Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,950.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

Shares of AZO traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,720.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,673.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2,597.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AutoZone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

